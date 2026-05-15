The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has unveiled “Dai Dai” as the official song for the 2026 World Cup, featuring global superstar Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu. Shakira earlier announced the release on her official social media handles on Friday. She posted: “Dai Dai is…...

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has unveiled “Dai Dai” as the official song for the 2026 World Cup, featuring global superstar Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu.

Shakira earlier announced the release on her official social media handles on Friday.

She posted: “Dai Dai is here. The @FIFAWorldCup 2026 starts now!”

FIFA also announced the song in a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, saying the track is now available on major streaming platforms.

“Today, excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continues to build with the release of Dai Dai, featuring Shakira and Burna Boy via Sony Music Latin. Available now on all major streaming platforms, the track captures the energy, passion and global spirit that will define the greatest show on earth.

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“Dai Dai will be the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities,” the statement read.

The football governing body said royalties from the song would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities.

FIFA also disclosed that Shakira would donate her royalties from the song to the fund, while Sony Music would match the first $250,000 raised with an additional donation.

“Dai Dai” features motivational lyrics centred on resilience, ambition, and unity.

In one of the verses, the artistes referenced football legends and stars including Pelé, Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrés Iniesta, David Beckham, Kaká, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Mohamed Salah.

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The track also mentions several football nations, including Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, the United States, England, Germany, France, South Africa, Spain, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands.

This marks Shakira’s return to the World Cup stage following her hits “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” for the 2010 tournament in South Africa and “La La La” for the 2014 Brazil edition.

Burna Boy became the second Nigerian musician to feature on an official FIFA World Cup song, following Davido’s appearance on “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” alongside American singer Trinidad Cardona and Qatari singer AISHA for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

TVC News previously reported that FIFA announced that Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema will headline the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles, United States, on June 12.