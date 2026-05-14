Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has revealed that he shelved his long-standing ambition to acquire Arsenal F.C. in order to prioritise the completion of the Dangote Refinery. Dangote made the disclosure during an interview with Nicolai Tangen, explaining that he came close to making a move for the North London club…...

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has revealed that he shelved his long-standing ambition to acquire Arsenal F.C. in order to prioritise the completion of the Dangote Refinery.

Dangote made the disclosure during an interview with Nicolai Tangen, explaining that he came close to making a move for the North London club when its valuation stood at around $2 billion.

According to him, the decision ultimately came down to a choice between investing in the football club or committing resources to his refinery project, which he described as a more strategic priority.

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“I’m a big Arsenal fan, yes, I nearly bought the team,” Dangote said.

He noted that at the time he was considering the acquisition, he was equally focused on ensuring the refinery project reached completion.

“When I was focused on buying Arsenal, I was also focused on the refinery getting to its completion. At the time, Arsenal was worth about $2 billion, so I asked myself: should I put my money in Arsenal and allow the business to suffer, or continue the business and remain a very big supporter of Arsenal?”

Dangote said he chose to continue backing the club as a loyal fan rather than as an owner.

“So I decided to continue to support them, watch their games. Any time Arsenal plays, I always wear the jersey. I am a fan—it is better I remain a fan and continue to fund my business,” he said.

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He added that the club’s valuation has since risen significantly, making any potential takeover far less attractive.

“And today they are worth billions—it is not worth the while,” he added.

Dangote has, over the years, openly expressed his admiration for Arsenal and his desire to own the club.

However, his latest remarks suggest that ambition has now been firmly set aside in favour of strengthening his business empire.