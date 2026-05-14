The trial of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Fidet Edetanle for alleged fraud involving $385,000 and ₦165,438,000.00 has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 20, 2026, after the three dates earlier fixed for the prosecution to open its case against the defendant, were vacated. Justice Rahman…...

The trial of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Fidet Edetanle for alleged fraud involving $385,000 and ₦165,438,000.00 has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 20, 2026, after the three dates earlier fixed for the prosecution to open its case against the defendant, were vacated.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja had earlier fixed May 13,14 and 15 for the prosecution – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – to open their evidence thorough its witnesses.

But, defence counsel, Adebowale Kamoru informed the court on Wednesday that the defendant had filed a motion dated May 12, 2026, seeking two reliefs; one is for the court to strike out the charge against the defendant, and for the court to compel the prosecution to provide the defence wirh documents and materials needed for its case.

The defence argued that proceeding with the current charge after a forfeiture order had been made against assets linked to the defendant could amount to an “additional forfeiture” against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application triggered arguments between the defence and prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed, SAN, over access to documents and the propriety of the reliefs sought.

In response, prosecution counsel opposed the application, arguing that the parties were in court to commence trial.

The prosecution counsel added that a witness from Zenith Bank was already in court to tender statements of account which had allegedly been served on the defence.

During the proceedings, Justice Oshodi repeatedly urged both parties to resolve outstanding issues relating to documents outside the courtroom.

The judge also directed the defence to formally identify and request specific documents needed for the trial rather than making broad references to pages in the proof of evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court added that the prosecution would respond to the defence’ application after being served.

Mr Edetanle was arraigned on a seven-count charge in Feb. 2026, bordering on alleged abuse of office, money laundering, and unlawful enrichment by a public official.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the offences are said to contravene Sections 332(1) and 332(3), Section 73(1), and Section 82(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.