President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by its Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, on the sidelines of the African CEO Forum 2026 in Kigali. The meeting, held during the high-level gathering of business and government leaders, is part of ongoing efforts…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by its Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, on the sidelines of the African CEO Forum 2026 in Kigali.

The meeting, held during the high-level gathering of business and government leaders, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s engagement with international financial institutions and attract investment into key sectors of the economy.

Discussions are expected to centre on expanding private sector participation, unlocking financing for infrastructure, and supporting reforms aimed at boosting economic growth and job creation.

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The African CEO Forum provides a platform for African leaders and global investors to explore opportunities for partnerships, with a strong focus on driving sustainable development across the continent.