Nigeria and Tunisia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with both countries agreeing to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, education, defence, technology and people-to-people exchanges. The commitment was made during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohsen…...

Nigeria and Tunisia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with both countries agreeing to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, education, defence, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

The commitment was made during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohsen Antit, according to a statement by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Monday, July 6.

During the meeting in Abuja, Ambassador Antit congratulated Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her appointment and conveyed the greetings of the Tunisian government, while proposing the revival of the Nigeria-Tunisia Joint Commission to serve as a platform for expanding collaboration in key sectors.

Responding, the minister welcomed the proposal, describing the Joint Commission as a vital mechanism for promoting economic cooperation between both countries.

She stressed the need to create practical opportunities for partnerships between Nigerian and Tunisian entrepreneurs through capacity-building programmes as well as greater collaboration in business and tourism.

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The discussions also focused on plans to improve air connectivity between the two countries, with the Tunisian envoy disclosing efforts to establish new flight routes linking Tunis, Cotonou and Abuja.

Both countries further explored the possibility of concluding agreements on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports, defence cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

As part of efforts to boost bilateral engagement, Ambassador Antit invited the Nigerian foreign affairs minister to undertake an official visit to Tunisia to explore the country’s growing tourism sector.

On education, the Tunisian ambassador revealed that his country offers six fully funded scholarships annually to Nigerian students but noted that the opportunities have remained largely underutilised.

He also proposed the establishment of drone manufacturing facilities in Bauchi State as part of broader efforts to expand technological and industrial cooperation between both nations.

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Odumegwu-Ojukwu assured the envoy that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would engage relevant government agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Education, to improve awareness and utilisation of the scholarship programme.

The meeting also addressed regional security challenges, with the minister seeking Tunisia’s experience in tackling the proliferation of small arms and light weapons originating from Libya.

According to the statement, Ambassador Antit explained that Tunisia had adopted “a multi-layered border security system comprising five levels of security checks” to combat the illicit trafficking of arms.

Both countries reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen bilateral relations through the early convening of the Nigeria-Tunisia Joint Commission and the conclusion of pending agreements covering double taxation avoidance, defence cooperation, livestock development, legal and judicial cooperation, education, business promotion, technology transfer and visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders.

The two sides also pledged to sustain high-level engagements to advance their shared bilateral objectives, the ministry said.