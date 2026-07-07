Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup was the last of his career but insists he will take time before deciding whether to retire from international football....

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup was the last of his career but insists he will take time before deciding whether to retire from international football.

The 41-year-old made the announcement after Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain national football team in the Round of 16, with Mikel Merino scoring a stoppage-time winner in Dallas to end Portugal’s campaign.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo admitted he was disappointed to bow out of the tournament in such circumstances but said he had no regrets about his efforts.

“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” he said.

“I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions.”

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The Portugal captain said he would not decide his international future in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

“I don’t decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue. Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience,” he added.

Ronaldo also reflected on his achievements with Portugal, highlighting the country’s transformation during his 23-year international career.

“I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly,” he said.

Ronaldo leaves the World Cup stage as one of the competition’s greatest players, having featured in six editions of the tournament while helping Portugal win the UEFA Euro 2016, the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals and the 2025 UEFA Nations League Finals during his international career.