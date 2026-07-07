Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has announced his appointment as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Eswatini....

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has announced his appointment as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this in a statement shared via his verified X handle on Tuesday, July 7.

According to him, he has received his letters of credence following the issuance of an agrément by the South African government and will soon proceed to Pretoria to formally assume diplomatic duties.

He said he received the letter of credence from President Bola Tinubu through the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye.

The former minister said the next stage of the process would involve reporting to Pretoria, presenting his letter of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and commencing his assignment.

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Fani-Kayode wrote, “Honored to have received my letters of credence to serve as the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Estwatini yesterday.”

He added, “Having received the ‘agrément’ and having been presented with the letter of credence from His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by His Excellency Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, the Honorable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, I shall begin the process of reporting to Pretoria, presenting my letter of credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and starting the great and important work that lies ahead.”

Expressing appreciation for the appointment, Fani-Kayode described the opportunity as a privilege to serve Nigeria again, noting that it comes almost exactly 20 years after he was appointed Minister of Aviation.

He said, “I thank God for the opportunity to serve my nation once again after being appointed as Minister of Aviation 20 years ago ALMOST TO THE DAY!”

The former minister also thanked President Tinubu for entrusting him with the diplomatic role and appealed for prayers as he prepares to begin his assignment.

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“My gratitude goes to our leader President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence he has reposed in me and I covet the prayers of all men and women of goodwill,” he said.

He concluded, “The Lord alone shall take the glory for this and He shall do great things.”