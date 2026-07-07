The United States Consulate in Lagos and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its effectiveness in investigating sextortion and other transnational financial crimes.
The United States Consulate in Lagos and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its effectiveness in investigating sextortion and other transnational financial crimes....
The United States Consulate in Lagos and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its effectiveness in investigating sextortion and other transnational financial crimes.