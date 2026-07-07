The commendation was made during a courtesy visit by Assistant Law Enforcement Attaché of the United States Consulate, James Smith, and Thomas Pepper to the Acting Zonal Director of EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Bawa Usman Kaltungo.

During the meeting, Smith said the visit was aimed at strengthening the existing collaboration between the U.S. Consulate and the EFCC, particularly in the area of information sharing to combat criminal activities involving both Nigerians and foreign nationals.

He praised the Commission for its sustained efforts in tackling sextortion and other forms of transnational financial crime, noting that enhanced cooperation between both sides would improve the fight against cyber-enabled offences.

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Responding, Kaltungo expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed the EFCC’s commitment to working closely with the U.S. Consulate and the FBI.

He assured the delegation of the Commission’s continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest, especially in intelligence sharing and efforts to combat cross-border financial crimes.