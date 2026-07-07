President Bola Tinubu has defended his administration’s decision to remove the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), saying the policy has accelerated infrastructure delivery and transformed Abuja through improved financial flexibility.

The President also rejected claims that the executive was interfering in the judiciary by providing infrastructure for the legal sector, insisting that such support was a constitutional responsibility of government.

Tinubu made the remarks on Monday while commissioning the new Office Annex of the Body of Benchers and 10 units of four-bedroom staff quarters at the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja. He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

According to the President, the decision to exempt the FCTA from the TSA enabled the administration to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and improve access to funding for critical projects.

“When we pulled the FCT Administration out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), there were skeptics. There were those who questioned the wisdom of that financial liberation. But we did it because we knew that local administration must have the liquidity, the speed and the corporate flexibility to interface with financial institutions and deliver critical projects without bureaucratic strangulation. Today, the results are glaring,” Tinubu said.

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He commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for translating the policy into visible development projects, saying the minister had not only expanded infrastructure but also strengthened institutions critical to justice and governance.

Tinubu also praised Wike for resolving the Nigerian Law School’s long-standing land title issue by facilitating the issuance of its Certificate of Occupancy after years without formal documentation.