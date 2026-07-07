Veteran cruiserweight Olanrewaju "God's Power" Durodola underlined his world-title credentials with a devastating first-round knockout of Sadiq Akano, headlining another edition of the Prizefightering.tv ' Boxing Classic at the National Stadium, Surulere....

Veteran cruiserweight Olanrewaju “God’s Power” Durodola underlined his world-title credentials with a devastating first-round knockout of Sadiq Akano, headlining another edition of the Prizefightering.tv ‘ Boxing Classic at the National Stadium, Surulere.

Durodola, 45, floored Akano early in the very first round of their 8-round national cruiserweight bout, forcing referee Moruf Akanbi to wave off the contest after Akano failed to beat the count.

The win took the Nigerian policeman’s professional record to 50 wins, with 45 coming by knockout in 51 fights.

“God’s Power” wasted no time asserting his dominance, cutting off the ring and landing a punishing combination that sent Akano crashing to the canvas to the roar of the crowd at the NIS Gymnasium.

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The undercard delivered 11 other bouts across different weight classes.

In the opening fight, Adebayo Adeniyi Dada stopped Kola Adeyemo in round 3 of their lightweight contest after Adeyemo’s corner threw in the towel.

Samuel Elegbede then outpointed Sadiq Popoola over six rounds in a middleweight bout via unanimous decision.

Ganiu Olaitan was awarded a round-4 TKO over Walter Sunday in a cruiserweight fight after Sunday failed to come out due to a bleeding nose, while the heavyweight clash between Ezekiel Igbozurike and Sunday Abudu ended in a draw.

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In middleweight action, Saheed Abdullahi stopped Wasiu Jimoh with a round-4 TKO in an 8-round contest.

The fight of the night came in the 6-round super bantamweight division, where Ibadan-based Opeyemi Ibrahim edged Abiodun Muyideen by unanimous decision after a fast-paced, crowd-pleasing display.

Hamzat Idris and Oluwashina Ayomikun Balogun fought to a draw in an international middleweight bout, while Yusuf Ayinde Ogunbunmi beat Ibukun Ipaje by unanimous decision in an 8-round welterweight fight.

Sadam Oladipupo defeated Yusuf Ogunbumi by unanimous decision in a 6-round super lightweight contest. Temitope Ademulere stopped Tanjar Bethel Defense in round 5 by TKO.

Samson Kazeem closed the show with a round-3 technical knockout of Anselme Gnansingbe in their 8-round bout.

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www.prizefighting.tv also used the event to support one of their regulars, Kabiru “KB” Towolawi, whose wife, Folashade is battling cancer.

The promotion presented a donation of N1 million to assist with medical bills.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, spokesman Miyen Akiri said:

“The prizefightering.tv’ gesture is just a token of assistance to Kabiru Towolawi who is a regular face on our fighting cards. We hope it will go some way in assisting him in offsetting some of the medical bills at this challenging period.”