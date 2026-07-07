The military has recorded another breakthrough in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East, with two senior terrorist commanders surrendering to troops of Operation HADIN KAI....

The military has recorded another breakthrough in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East, with two senior terrorist commanders surrendering to troops of Operation HADIN KAI.

The Headquarters of Operation HADIN KAI disclosed on Tuesday that the two commanders surrendered to troops of Sector 2 in Geidam on July 4 before arriving in Maiduguri at about 7:30 p.m. on July 5.

The military identified the surrendered insurgents as Munzirs within the terrorist leadership structure and said they are currently in military custody undergoing profiling, debriefing and intelligence exploitation.

According to the military, preliminary interrogation revealed that the two commanders occupied influential positions within the terrorist organisation and possess extensive knowledge of its operational activities, command structure and logistics network.

It said initial intelligence obtained from their debriefing had already provided valuable information on the group’s operational methods, supply chains and support networks, which would strengthen ongoing intelligence-led operations targeting remaining terrorist enclaves across the North-East.

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Operation HADIN KAI described the surrender as another significant setback for the terrorist group, attributing it to sustained military offensives carried out in collaboration with other security partners.

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The military said continuous land and air operations, backed by enhanced intelligence efforts, had restricted the movement of terrorists, degraded their fighting capability and weakened their command and control structures.

It noted that the sustained pressure had increasingly forced terrorist leaders and fighters to abandon the insurgency and surrender to troops.

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The military added that the latest surrender underscored the growing disintegration of the terrorist organisation and reflected the cumulative impact of ongoing operations across the theatre.

Operation HADIN KAI reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the offensive until all terrorist elements are either neutralised or compelled to surrender, adding that troops would continue to exploit actionable intelligence and intensify operations in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to restore lasting peace and security in the North-East.