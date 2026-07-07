The Federal Government has launched Nigeria’s first Manu-Tech University Innovation Pod at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, as part of efforts to transform universities into centres of industrial production, technological innovation and enterprise development.

The initiative is designed to strengthen the link between academic research and industry, with the aim of accelerating research commercialisation, job creation and economic growth.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said Nigerian universities must move beyond producing graduates and academic publications to becoming hubs for innovation, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

“Our universities must become the birthplace of innovation, manufacturing and enterprise. Education must no longer be separated from production, research from industry or knowledge from economic prosperity. That transformation begins here,” he said.

According to the minister, the Innovation Pod aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises education, innovation, industrialisation, youth empowerment and economic diversification as key drivers of national development.

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Alausa described the facility as a collaborative project involving the Federal Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture and other stakeholders committed to strengthening Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

He explained that the Innovation Pod would bring together students, researchers, innovators, manufacturers and investors within a single platform where research ideas could be transformed into commercially viable products and globally competitive businesses.

The facility is equipped with capabilities in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing technologies, agro-processing, industrial automation, digital design and entrepreneurship to support innovators from product conception to commercial production.

The minister noted that locating the project in Abia State would leverage the entrepreneurial strength of the Aba manufacturing cluster by combining local innovation with university research, modern technology and investment.

He said the initiative would promote local manufacturing, encourage value addition to Nigeria’s agricultural and mineral resources, create quality jobs and enhance the competitiveness of Made-in-Nigeria products under the African Continental Free Trade Area.