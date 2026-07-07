The Federal Government has launched Nigeria’s first Manu-Tech University Innovation Pod at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, as part of efforts to transform universities into centres of industrial production, technological innovation and enterprise development.
The initiative is designed to strengthen the link between academic research and industry, with the aim of accelerating research commercialisation, job creation and economic growth.
Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said Nigerian universities must move beyond producing graduates and academic publications to becoming hubs for innovation, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.
“Our universities must become the birthplace of innovation, manufacturing and enterprise. Education must no longer be separated from production, research from industry or knowledge from economic prosperity. That transformation begins here,” he said.
According to the minister, the Innovation Pod aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises education, innovation, industrialisation, youth empowerment and economic diversification as key drivers of national development.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alausa described the facility as a collaborative project involving the Federal Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture and other stakeholders committed to strengthening Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.
He explained that the Innovation Pod would bring together students, researchers, innovators, manufacturers and investors within a single platform where research ideas could be transformed into commercially viable products and globally competitive businesses.
The facility is equipped with capabilities in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing technologies, agro-processing, industrial automation, digital design and entrepreneurship to support innovators from product conception to commercial production.
The minister noted that locating the project in Abia State would leverage the entrepreneurial strength of the Aba manufacturing cluster by combining local innovation with university research, modern technology and investment.
He said the initiative would promote local manufacturing, encourage value addition to Nigeria’s agricultural and mineral resources, create quality jobs and enhance the competitiveness of Made-in-Nigeria products under the African Continental Free Trade Area.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alausa added that the project complements the Federal Ministry of Education’s Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), which is implementing reforms in foundational learning, science and technology education, technical and vocational education, digitalisation, girl-child education and quality assurance.
He also highlighted other government programmes, including the Student Venture Capital Grant Programme, which supports student innovators in commercialising research, and the Diaspora BRIDGE Programme, designed to connect Nigerian universities with internationally recognised researchers and innovators.
The minister said the Manu-Tech Innovation Pod would serve as a national model to be replicated across the country’s geopolitical zones based on their comparative economic strengths, creating interconnected innovation hubs to boost regional development and national productivity.
He urged students to maximise the opportunities provided by the facility by developing innovative solutions to national challenges and building globally competitive businesses, while encouraging researchers to ensure their discoveries translate into products and services that improve lives.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alausa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding innovation ecosystems nationwide through partnerships with TETFund, UNDP, universities, industry and development partners, with the goal of building an education system that equips young Nigerians with future-ready skills and supports the country’s ambition of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.