Sixteen environmental offenders have been convicted following coordinated enforcement operations by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) across Lagos State....

Sixteen environmental offenders have been convicted following coordinated enforcement operations by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) across Lagos State.

The convictions, which include four-month prison sentences for illegal waste disposal and other environmental offences, underscore the Lagos State Government’s renewed commitment to maintaining a cleaner and safer environment.

LAWMA said the enforcement exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to promote environmental sanitation and ensure compliance with waste management regulations.

The agency warned that enforcement operations would continue across the state and urged residents, businesses and property owners to dispose of waste only through approved waste management channels.

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LAWMA reiterated that adherence to environmental laws is essential to keeping Lagos clean, protecting public health and creating a more sustainable environment for all residents.