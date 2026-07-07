US President Donald Trump has renewed his push for American control of Greenland, warning that Washington could withdraw its military forces from Europe if allies continue to oppose his ambition to acquire the Arctic territory....

US President Donald Trump has renewed his push for American control of Greenland, warning that Washington could withdraw its military forces from Europe if allies continue to oppose his ambition to acquire the Arctic territory.

Trump made the comments on Tuesday shortly after arriving in Ankara, Turkey, for a NATO summit, reigniting a dispute that has strained relations between the United States and European allies.

The US president insisted that Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, “should be controlled by the United States” rather than Copenhagen.

Trump, during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Denmark had failed to invest sufficiently in Greenland despite the island’s strategic importance to Washington.

“Because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark. Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States,” Trump said.

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He argued that the territory’s location in the Arctic made it crucial for US national security, claiming it was surrounded by Chinese and Russian vessels.

“And it’s surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that’s not going to happen, the ships, is, it’s not going to happen,” Trump said.

Trump added that Europe’s opposition to his Greenland proposal had damaged his relationship with NATO members.

“Because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark… And when they wouldn’t go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia — we don’t have to spend any money,” he said.

“We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe,” the US president added.

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Trump also warned European countries over immigration and energy policies, saying failure to address both issues could threaten the continent’s future.

“And they better be careful,” Trump said, referring to Europe. “With immigration and energy. If they’re not careful with those two things, you’re not going to have a Europe anymore.”

The comments came as NATO leaders gathered in Ankara, with Denmark, Greenland’s sovereign state, among the alliance’s 32 members.

Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland revives a major diplomatic dispute that emerged earlier in the year after he repeatedly argued that acquiring the territory was necessary for US security interests.

Greenlandic authorities have rejected the proposal, insisting that the island is not for sale.

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Trump had previously declined to rule out the possibility of using force to take control of Greenland but later said he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had reached a “framework of a future deal” regarding the territory.

Representatives from the United States, Denmark and Greenland have since been involved in discussions aimed at finding a path forward.

Greenland, one of the world’s largest islands, is strategically located in the Arctic and has significant geopolitical importance due to increasing competition among major powers over the region.