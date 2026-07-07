Nigerians living abroad can now renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment, thanks to the Nigeria Immigration Service's (NIS) Contactless Passport Application System....

Nigerians living abroad can now renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment, thanks to the Nigeria Immigration Service’s (NIS) Contactless Passport Application System.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to the process.

1. Visit the NIS Passport Portal

Go to the official Nigeria Immigration Service passport portal and create an account or log in.

2. Verify Your Identity

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Enter your National Identification Number (NIN) and date of birth to confirm your identity.

3. Start a Passport Renewal Application

Select the passport renewal option and begin a new application.

4. Complete the Application Form

Fill in all the required personal and passport information accurately.

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5. Upload Required Documents

Submit all supporting documents requested on the portal.

6. Review Your Application

Cross-check all the information before submitting your application.

7. Pay the Passport Booklet Fee

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Make payment for your preferred passport booklet through the approved payment platform.

8. Obtain Your Application ID

After payment, your Application ID and Reference Number will be generated.

9. Choose the Contactless Option

Under the Application Status/Book Appointment section, select “Opt-In for Contactless.”

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10. Read the Contactless Guide

Review the step-by-step instructions and click “I Understand and Opt In” to continue.

11. Download the NIS Mobile App

Install the official Nigeria Immigration Service Mobile App on your smartphone.

12. Create or Log Into Your Profile

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Open the app and sign in using your details or create a new profile.

13. Select Passport Application Services

On the app dashboard, click Passport Application Services.

14. Begin Biometric Enrolment

Select Passport Biometrics Enrolment, enter your Application ID and Reference Number, then click Check Eligibility.

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15. Capture Your Biometrics

Use your phone to capture your facial image and fingerprints as instructed.

16. Complete Liveness Verification

Carry out the facial liveness verification to confirm your identity.

17. Pay the Contactless Service Fee

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Complete payment for the contactless biometric service.

18. Submit Your Biometrics

Submit your biometric data electronically through the app.

19. Send Your Supporting Documents

After successful biometric submission, print your application form and payment receipts, then send them together with your current passport in a self-addressed return envelope to the Nigerian embassy or high commission you selected.

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20. Track Your Passport Application

About two weeks after submission, monitor the status of your application through the NIS Passport Tracking Portal or the NIS Mobile App until your new passport is ready.

Important Notice: If the system determines that you are ineligible for the contactless process, you will be required to return to the application portal and book a physical biometric appointment at your chosen Nigerian embassy or high commission.