The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged media professionals in Northern Nigeria to embrace ethical, balanced and responsible journalism, saying the region's future will depend not only on infrastructure and economic development but also on the stories told about its people and potential....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged media professionals in Northern Nigeria to embrace ethical, balanced and responsible journalism, saying the region’s future will depend not only on infrastructure and economic development but also on the stories told about its people and potential.

Speaking on Monday while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Arewa Media Summit in Kano, Idris said the media plays a critical role in shaping public opinion, attracting investment, preserving culture, strengthening democracy and promoting national unity.

“The future of Northern Nigeria will not be determined only by the quality of our roads, our farms or our industries. It will also be shaped by the quality of our ideas and the stories we tell about ourselves,” he said.

The minister said the summit’s theme, “Government-Citizen Accord: Accountability, Responsibility and Ethical Media Practice,” underscored the need for collaboration between government, citizens and the media in building a peaceful, prosperous and united Nigeria.

He warned that while digital technology has expanded access to information and created new opportunities for economic growth, it has also fuelled the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

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“Falsehood often travels faster than truth. That is why professional journalism has never been more important. Credible journalism must continue to stand for accuracy, fairness, verification and responsibility,” he said.

Idris reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to press freedom, stating that the Tinubu administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for journalists to perform their constitutional duties professionally.

He also called on journalists to present a more balanced narrative about Northern Nigeria by highlighting the achievements of entrepreneurs, farmers, innovators, researchers, artists and young people alongside reports on insecurity and other challenges.

According to him, such reporting would provide a more accurate picture of the region and help attract investment and development.

The minister highlighted key initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including the Four Legacy Highway Projects, the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), and investments in rail, energy and logistics.

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He also listed the establishment of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) and the launch of the Digital Switch Over (FreeTV) platform as major achievements of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation aimed at promoting responsible journalism, expanding quality broadcasting and combating misinformation.

Idris urged media practitioners to use their platforms to inspire hope while remaining committed to truth and professionalism.

The inaugural Arewa Media Summit, convened by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, brought together journalists, broadcasters, filmmakers, digital content creators, academics, communication professionals and policymakers from across the country.