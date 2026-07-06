The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the state’s fashion, leather and creative industries into key drivers of economic growth through strategic partnerships, improved market access and enterprise development. The commitment was reiterated at the two-day Fashion, Leather and Creative Enterprise Spotlight, organised by the Lagos State…...

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the state’s fashion, leather and creative industries into key drivers of economic growth through strategic partnerships, improved market access and enterprise development.

The commitment was reiterated at the two-day Fashion, Leather and Creative Enterprise Spotlight, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), at the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub in Mushin.

Speaking at the event themed “Stitch, Scale and Sell – Crafting Prosperity,” the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the state remains focused on creating an enabling environment for creative entrepreneurs to build globally competitive businesses.

She described Lagos as Nigeria’s creative capital, noting that its fashion and leather industries continue to shape trends, preserve culture and project Nigerian creativity on the global stage.

“The future of the creative economy lies beyond talent alone. It lies in our ability to transform creativity into thriving enterprises that create jobs, attract investments, and compete confidently in the global marketplace,” Benson-Awoyinka said.

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The commissioner stated that under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state has continued to prioritise the creative economy through policies and programmes that promote innovation, capacity building, market access and strategic partnerships.

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According to her, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture remains committed to showcasing Lagos’ creative excellence through festivals, exhibitions, trade missions and other initiatives designed to connect local entrepreneurs with international opportunities.

Benson-Awoyinka disclosed that the state is working with the UNDP to remove barriers limiting the growth of the sector, including access to global markets, payment systems, quality standardisation, financing and regional trade logistics.

“We are working with the UNDP to frontally challenge the identified inhibitions on connectivity and access to global markets, payment systems, standardisation and quality control, finance for entrepreneurs, and regional logistics for trade in Africa,” she said.

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She urged designers and leather artisans to embrace professionalism, innovation and quality while protecting their intellectual property and building brands capable of competing internationally.

The commissioner also called on investors, development partners and other stakeholders to take advantage of the enormous opportunities within Lagos’ creative economy, describing creatives as entrepreneurs, innovators and wealth creators deserving of greater investment and global recognition.

She expressed confidence that the spotlight initiative would foster meaningful collaborations, open new business opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs and further strengthen Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading creative hub.