The Federal Government has introduced a comprehensive list of entrepreneur courses its its new technical education curriculum for tertiary education.

This major overhaul was announced in a statement signed by Boriewo Folasade, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Education, made available to TVC on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa and the Minister of State for Education, Professor Sulaiman Ahmad, unveiled the new curriculum designed to modernise technical colleges nationwide.

The statement further revealed that the curriculum is aimed at addressing the curriculum overload, strengthening trade competence, aligning with the international standards, which will build a workforce to boost Nigeria’s economic growth.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government has announced a landmark reform of technical education aimed at equipping young Nigerians with globally competitive skills and preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow.

"The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, together with the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Sulaiman Sa'id Ahmad, unveiled the new curriculum designed to modernise technical colleges across the country. The reforms seek to reduce curriculum overload, strengthen trade competencies, align with international standards, and build a workforce ready to drive Nigeria's economic growth."

The ministry has given criteria to ensure the smooth revamping of the new structure, as the newly introduced courses will commence fully at the beginning of the 2025/2026 academic year, and instructions have been sent to all Federal Science and Technical Colleges to adopt the new curriculum.

The statement continues, “Beginning from the 2025/2026 academic year, all Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) will adopt the revamped structure. Each college will run a minimum of six and a maximum of ten trade courses, while students will now take between nine and ten subjects, including:

“One trade course, five or six general subjects such as Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Citizenship and Heritage Studies, Two or three trade-related subjects, and one elective.

“A total of 26 trade areas have been streamlined and upgraded to reflect industry needs.”

LIST OF THE TRADEPRENEUR COURSES: