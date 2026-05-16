The All Progressives Congress Election Committee for the Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency has declared the incumbent member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Eugene Dibiagwu, winner of the party’s primary election conducted on Saturday. Announcing the result, the committee said the primary was held in line with the…...

The All Progressives Congress Election Committee for the Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency has declared the incumbent member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Eugene Dibiagwu, winner of the party’s primary election conducted on Saturday.

Announcing the result, the committee said the primary was held in line with the party’s guidelines and electoral procedures, with delegates from the constituency participating in the exercise.

With the victory, Dibiagwu is set to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming House of Representatives election for the Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency.