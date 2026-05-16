The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced its House of Representatives primary election in Osun State ahead of the 2027 general elections. The exercise, which commenced around noon, is taking place across the 332 wards spread across the 30 local government areas of the state and the Ife East Area…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced its House of Representatives primary election in Osun State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, which commenced around noon, is taking place across the 332 wards spread across the 30 local government areas of the state and the Ife East Area Office, Modakeke.

TVC News who monitored the exercise at Ward 3, Ataoja C, and Ward 8, Ayetoro, Adenle Primary School in Osogbo Local Government Area, as well as Wards 3 and 4 in Boripe Local Government Area, reports that party members and supporters of various aspirants turned out in large numbers for the exercise.

Supporters were seen on queues across the wards, chanting slogans and singing songs in support of their preferred candidates.

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Osun State has nine federal constituencies, and nine candidates are expected to emerge at the end of the primary election.