Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 4C of Ikorodu Federal Constituency have praised the peaceful and orderly conduct of the party’s primary election, describing the exercise as transparent, credible, and a reflection of internal democracy within the party. Speaking shortly after the conclusion of the exercise, party…...

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 4C of Ikorodu Federal Constituency have praised the peaceful and orderly conduct of the party’s primary election, describing the exercise as transparent, credible, and a reflection of internal democracy within the party.

Speaking shortly after the conclusion of the exercise, party members and stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the level of organization, discipline, and unity displayed throughout the election process. They noted that the calm atmosphere and cooperation among party faithful contributed greatly to the success of the primary.

According to party stakeholders, the peaceful conduct of the primary demonstrates the maturity and strength of the APC structure in Ward 4C and reinforces the confidence of members in the leadership of the party at the grassroots level.

They further called on members to continue supporting the party’s vision and work collectively toward the development of Ikorodu Federal Constituency and the overall success of the APC in forthcoming elections.