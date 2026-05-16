Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North West and Ibadan South West local government areas have stormed the party’s secretariat in the Oke Ado area of Ibadan to protest alleged denial of participation in the ongoing House of Representatives primary election. The protesters alleged that in…...

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North West and Ibadan South West local government areas have stormed the party’s secretariat in the Oke Ado area of Ibadan to protest alleged denial of participation in the ongoing House of Representatives primary election.

The protesters alleged that in Wards 1 to 12 of Ibadan South West, ten people each were selected and taken to a separate location to sign documents, while in Ibadan North West, another ten people were allegedly picked and asked to sign without a proper electoral process.

They described the development as unjust and an indirect attempt to impose candidates on the constituency.

Reacting to the protest, Chairman of the primary committee in Oyo State, Mojeed Alabi, said grievances are expected in every electoral process, adding that aggrieved members should channel their complaints to the party’s primary appeal committee after the election for proper consideration.