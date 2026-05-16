Danladi Aguye has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency following the party’s House of Representatives primary election held in Lokoja, Kogi State. The primary election, conducted at UBE Felele Junior Secondary School, attracted thousands of delegates and party supporters from across the constituency. Party…...

Danladi Aguye has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency following the party’s House of Representatives primary election held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The primary election, conducted at UBE Felele Junior Secondary School, attracted thousands of delegates and party supporters from across the constituency.

Party officials said more than 15,000 delegates participated in the exercise, which involved delegates drawn from the five wards in Lokoja Two.

READ ALSO: APC Commences House of Reps Primary Election in Osun

Aguye was returned as the party’s candidate through a voice vote conducted during the exercise.

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The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Umar, attended the primary alongside other APC leaders and party officials.

Security operatives were also deployed to the venue to maintain order and safeguard participants during the exercise.

The primary forms part of the ongoing APC primaries taking place nationwide ahead of the 2027 general elections.