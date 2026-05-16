Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, has announced the death of his wife. He broke the news in an emotional post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday. Accompanying a candlelight image, Fayose wrote, “Rest In Peace, My darling wife.” READ ALSO: Alexx Ekubo: ‘Very Common in…...

Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, has announced the death of his wife.

He broke the news in an emotional post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Accompanying a candlelight image, Fayose wrote, “Rest In Peace, My darling wife.”

In a follow-up post, where he shared photographs of his late wife, he bid her farewell, saying, “Odaro oyinbo mi.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement comes months after Fayose revealed in March that his wife had been battling cancer.

During a visit to his family in Australia at the time, he had spoken emotionally about her deteriorating health condition.

“My wife is not feeling well. When I got here, she was very weak. The same woman who usually picks me up at the airport couldn’t come, so I had to take an Uber.

“She used to cook for me, but now I find myself cooking for her. She couldn’t cook or talk. I sat beside her and sang her favourite song; she held my hand as I sang,” he said in tears.