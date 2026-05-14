Actress and filmmaker Foluke Daramola has officially obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections. The actress, who is vying to represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency I under the platform of…...

Actress and filmmaker Foluke Daramola has officially obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The actress, who is vying to represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency I under the platform of the APC, announced the development through her Facebook page, where she shared photographs of herself holding the party forms.

Daramola had earlier declared her intention to join the race for the federal legislative seat, signalling a deeper involvement in partisan politics after years in the entertainment industry.

In a message addressed to supporters and residents of the constituency, the actress reiterated her commitment to public service and community development.

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“As your servant and potential aspirant for the House of Representatives, Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1, I, Hon. Foluke Daramola-Salako, lift you up in prayers: May Almighty God open doors of opportunities for us all and keep us safe.

“Together, we will build a stronger, better Oshodi,” she wrote on Facebook.

The APC had earlier released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 elections, including fees for nomination and expression of interest forms across various political offices.