The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027 for the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and state House of Assembly polls will hold on February 6, 2027. The dates are contained in the commission’s revised timetable and schedule of activities for the…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027 for the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and state House of Assembly polls will hold on February 6, 2027.

The dates are contained in the commission’s revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election issued in line with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, released on Thursday, February 26.

According to the revised schedule, political parties are expected to commence primaries on April 23, 2026 and conclude the exercise on May 30, 2026.

INEC also scheduled August 19, 2026 for the commencement of campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections, while campaigns for governorship and state assembly polls will begin on September 9, 2026.

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The commission stated that publication of the official register of voters will take place on December 15, 2026, ahead of the general election.

Under the revised timetable, nomination forms for presidential and National Assembly elections will be submitted between June 27 and July 11, 2026, while governorship and state assembly candidates are expected to submit their forms between July 3 and August 8, 2026.

INEC had previously scheduled the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 20, 2027, and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections for Saturday, March 6, 2027.

The original schedule was rejected by some Muslim stakeholders, who argued that the dates coincided with the Ramadan period.

This prompted the Senate to amend Clause 28 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, reducing the mandatory notice period for elections from 360 days to 300 days, thereby enabling INEC to change the dates.

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INEC added that the tenure of the President, Vice President, governors and deputy governors, except those of Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun states — will expire on May 28, 2027, while the National and State Assemblies will stand dissolved on June 8, 2027.

Below are important dates to take note ahead of the 2027 general elections:

1. February 13, 2026 — Notice of Election Issued

INEC officially issued the notice for the 2027 general election.

2. April 1, 2026 — Commencement of Submission of Political Parties’ Membership Registers

Political parties begin submission of their registers to INEC.

3. April 21, 2026 — Deadline for Submission of Political Parties’ Membership Registers

Final date for submission to the commission.

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4. April 23, 2026 — Commencement of Party Primaries

Political parties begin primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the exercise.

5. May 30, 2026 — End of Party Primaries

Deadline for completion of all party primaries.

6. June 26, 2026 — Collection of Access Codes for Nomination Portal Begins

Political parties can begin collecting access codes for online nomination submissions.

7. June 27, 2026 — Opening of Nomination Portal for Presidential and National Assembly Elections

Submission of Forms EC9 and EC9A–E commences.

8. July 3, 2026 — Opening of Nomination Portal for Governorship and State Assembly Elections

Submission of nomination forms for governorship and state assembly candidates begins.

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9. July 11, 2026 — Deadline for Submission of Presidential and National Assembly Nomination Forms

Portal closes for presidential and National Assembly nominations.

10. August 1, 2026 — Publication of Personal Particulars of Presidential and National Assembly Candidates

INEC publishes EC9 forms of candidates.

11. August 8, 2026 — Deadline for Submission of Governorship and State Assembly Nomination Forms

Portal closes for governorship and state assembly nominations.

12. August 19, 2026 — Commencement of Campaigns for Presidential and National Assembly Elections

Political parties can officially begin campaigns.

13. August 22, 2026 — Deadline for Withdrawal or Replacement of Presidential and National Assembly Candidates

Final date for candidate substitution or withdrawal.

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14. August 29, 2026 — Publication of Personal Particulars of Governorship and State Assembly Candidates

INEC releases EC9 forms for governorship and state assembly candidates.

15. September 9, 2026 — Commencement of Campaigns for Governorship and State Assembly Elections

Political parties begin campaigns for state-level elections.

16. September 10, 2026 — Deadline for Submission of Polling Agents for Presidential and National Assembly Elections

Political parties submit names of polling agents.

17. September 12, 2026 — Publication of Final List of Presidential and National Assembly Candidates

INEC releases final list of candidates for the elections.

18. September 19, 2026 — Deadline for Withdrawal or Replacement of Governorship and State Assembly Candidates

Final date for changes to state-level candidates.

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19. September 26, 2026 — Deadline for Submission of Nomination Forms for Governorship and State Assembly Elections

Political parties complete nomination documentation.

20. October 10, 2026 — Publication of Final List of Governorship and State Assembly Candidates

INEC publishes final candidates’ list for state elections.

21. December 15, 2026 — Publication of Official Register of Voters

INEC releases the official voters’ register.

22. December 29, 2026 — Publication of Notice of Poll

The commission publishes official notice of poll nationwide.

23. January 6, 2027 — Deadline for Submission of Polling Agents for Governorship and State Assembly Elections

Political parties submit polling agents for state elections.

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24. January 14, 2027 — End of Campaigns for Presidential and National Assembly Elections

Campaigns officially close 24 hours before the election.

25. January 16, 2027 — Presidential and National Assembly Elections

Nigerians vote for the President, Senate and House of Representatives members.

26. February 4, 2027 — End of Campaigns for Governorship and State Assembly Elections

Campaign activities conclude ahead of the polls.

27. February 6, 2027 — Governorship and State Assembly Elections

Elections hold for governors and members of state Houses of Assembly.