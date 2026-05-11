The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Olakunle Nafiu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve the remuneration of corps members engaged as ad hoc staff during elections across the country. Nafiu also called for prompt payment of insurance claims and medical support for corps…...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Olakunle Nafiu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve the remuneration of corps members engaged as ad hoc staff during elections across the country.

Nafiu also called for prompt payment of insurance claims and medical support for corps members who sustain injuries or lose their lives while participating in election duties.

He made the appeal on Monday in Abuja when the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Joash Amupitan, paid a courtesy visit to the NYSC headquarters in Maitama.

The NYSC boss said better welfare packages would encourage more corps members to participate in election assignments and boost their commitment to national service.

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According to him, early release of names of corps members selected for election duty would also enable the scheme to make adequate logistical and administrative preparations ahead of polls.

Nafiu commended the long-standing collaboration between the NYSC and INEC, noting that corps members had remained part of Nigeria’s electoral process since 1999, while the formal Memorandum of Understanding between both institutions was signed in 2011.

He described corps members as “highly competent, credible, neutral and easily trainable set of patriotic manpower with high sense of digital proficiency,” adding that they possess the capacity to support credible elections nationwide.

The NYSC DG also praised INEC’s security arrangements during the last Anambra governorship election and expressed hope that similar measures would be maintained in future polls.

“We have the sufficient manpower in terms of Corps Members that would provide necessary support for INEC not only for the 2027 general elections, but also the off cycle elections coming up this year, we are on top of our game,” he said.

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This was contained in a statement by the NYSC Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu.

Speaking on insurance coverage, Nafiu stated, “The insurance we have for them does not include this kind of assignment, we always count on the insurance that INEC has for them during elections.”

He reaffirmed the scheme’s commitment to supporting credible elections in the country.

“I want to assure you that NYSC is ready and committed to sustain the collaboration for credible elections as well as the growth and development of Nigeria,” he said.

“We will fully mobilize our Corps Members and essential staff for all the upcoming elections and the Scheme takes pride in the success of INEC because your success is our success.”

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Earlier, Amupitan described corps members as critical to the success of elections in Nigeria, noting that their presence at polling units had strengthened public confidence in the electoral process.

He said INEC remained committed to improving welfare and security arrangements for corps members deployed for election duties.

“We are constantly refining our insurance and welfare packages to reflect the value we place on their lives,” he said.

The INEC chairman disclosed that the commission would require 707,384 corps members for the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and the same number for the governorship and state assembly elections on February 6, 2027.

“For the 2027 general elections, we would need 707,384 Corps Members for the Presidential and National Assembly election on 16th January 2027, the same number would also be required for the Governorship and Houses of Assembly election on 6th February, 2027, making a total of 1,414,768,” Amupitan said.

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He added that corps members accounted for nearly 90 per cent of Registration Area Officers and Presiding Officers in many states during previous elections.

According to him, their digital proficiency contributed significantly to the successful deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System during the Anambra governorship and FCT Area Council elections.

Amupitan assured the NYSC of INEC’s readiness to strengthen collaboration on training and mobilisation of ad hoc staff ahead of the remaining off-cycle elections and the 2027 general elections.