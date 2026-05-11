The CityBoy Movement has dismissed a viral social media post alleging that its patron, Seyi Tinubu, made blasphemous remarks concerning God and the 2027 presidential election. The group described the publication as false, malicious and aimed at stirring religious tension across the country. In a statement issued on Monday and…...

The CityBoy Movement has dismissed a viral social media post alleging that its patron, Seyi Tinubu, made blasphemous remarks concerning God and the 2027 presidential election.

The group described the publication as false, malicious and aimed at stirring religious tension across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its Deputy Director-General for Communication and Public Affairs, O’tega Ogra, the movement said the write-up, allegedly authored by one “Albaabu Abudulahi,” was deliberately crafted to mislead members of the public.

According to the group, Seyi Tinubu never made the comments attributed to him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Barr. Seyi Tinubu did not make the statement credited to him. The attribution is entirely false, malicious in intent, reckless in circulation and dangerous in consequence,” the statement read.

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The movement described Seyi Tinubu as a religious person who believes strongly in the supremacy of God and would never make statements disrespecting any faith.

“Barr. Seyi Tinubu is a man of faith who holds deep reverence for Almighty God. He believes firmly that all power belongs to God alone and that no man can attain, retain or exercise authority except by the grace, mercy and permission of the Almighty,” it stated.

The group added that although he remains committed to supporting the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, he has never placed politics above his religious convictions.

“He has never insulted, mocked, questioned or diminished the supremacy of Almighty God or Allah, and will never do so,” the statement added.

The movement further alleged that the viral publication was part of a calculated attempt to damage Seyi Tinubu’s reputation and incite religious sentiments.m

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“The CityBoy Movement therefore urges Nigerians, across all faiths and political persuasions, to disregard this malicious fabrication and treat it for what it is: a calculated attempt by mischief makers to inflame passions and mislead the public,” it said.

The group also advised social media users and journalists to verify information before sharing or publishing such content online.