The Lagos State government is set to roll out its own driver’s licence in collaboration with the Federal Government. The move is aimed at boosting road safety, strengthening traffic regulation and making it faster for motorists in the state to get their licences. Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi announced this…...

The Lagos State government is set to roll out its own driver’s licence in collaboration with the Federal Government.

The move is aimed at boosting road safety, strengthening traffic regulation and making it faster for motorists in the state to get their licences.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi announced this on Monday at the 2026 annual ministerial press briefing in Alausa.

The event marked the 7th anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

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The commissioner for transport also said to decongest some roads in the state, increase parking management efficiency and increase business turn around time, the Lagos State Parking Authority, LASPA has zoned the ‘Regulated On-street Parking scheme’ into 5 major Locations; Ikeja, Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island and Surulere.

This will help streamline parking operations across high-traffic areas, reduce indiscriminate parking and improve traffic flow for commuters and businesses.

The structured zoning is also expected to make it easier for motorists to locate available spaces, enhance revenue collection and ensure better monitoring and enforcement of parking regulations in the state.