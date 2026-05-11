Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja has threatened to award cost a lawyer Johnmary Jideobi for being absent from court in the suit he filed seeking to restrain Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election. At the last adjourned date Justice Lifu had ordered that hearing…...

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja has threatened to award cost a lawyer Johnmary Jideobi for being absent from court in the suit he filed seeking to restrain Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

At the last adjourned date Justice Lifu had ordered that hearing notices be issued and served on INEC and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

At the resumed sitting the plaintiff was absent from court as well as his legal representation

Counsel representing Goodluck Jonathan, Chris Uche ask the court to strike out the case for want of diligent prosecution.

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He noted that the plaintiff was present at the last adjourned date when hearing was fixed for today, but failed to show up or send a letter explaining his absence as a sign of respect to the court.

The former president has filed and served his notice of preliminary objection , the court can dismiss the case as issues have been joined with the plaintiff.

He prayed the court to dismiss the case with substantial costs.

Justice Lifu drew the attention of Mr Uche to the issue of fair hearing and that it will be in the interest of justice to give the plaintiff some time.

In a short ruling, Justice Lifu held that a cost within cause will be awarded against the plaintiff if he fails to appear in court at the next adjourned date.

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He adjourned the matter until 15th May.

Johnmary Jideobi, had filed the case, praying the court to bar Jonathan from contesting in the 2027 poll.

Citing constitutional grounds, Jideobi urged the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction, restraining Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party in the country for the purpose of contesting in the poll.