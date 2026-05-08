Governor Hope Uzodimma has reaffirmed support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the endorsement by the Progressive Governors’ Forum was driven by the administration’s economic reforms.

Uzodimma said the #RenewedHope agenda of the Tinubu administration has repositioned Nigeria for sustainable growth and national development, citing progress across key sectors.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/pgf-denies-reports-of-uzodimmas-removal-as-chairman/

He made the remarks following the submission of the President’s nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2027 election at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, where Vice President Kashim Shettima represented the President.

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According to the governor, the administration has recorded achievements in infrastructure, economic revitalisation, security and human capital development.

He stressed the need for continued support for the President to sustain what he described as progressive reforms and consolidate on the gains of the current administration.