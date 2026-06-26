The Lagos State Government will carry out a controlled demolition of distressed buildings adjoining the site of the Alakija building collapse in Satellite Town as part of efforts to prevent further structural failures and ensure public safety....

The Lagos State Government will carry out a controlled demolition of distressed buildings adjoining the site of the Alakija building collapse in Satellite Town as part of efforts to prevent further structural failures and ensure public safety.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the decision followed a joint assessment conducted with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and other emergency response agencies during ongoing search and rescue operations at the scene.

According to the agency, the assessment revealed that the affected structures pose a safety risk to emergency responders, nearby residents and members of the public.

LASEMA said the controlled demolition is scheduled to commence at 4:00 p.m. under the supervision of the relevant authorities, describing the exercise as a precautionary measure aimed at preventing any secondary building collapse.

The agency urged residents and motorists to avoid the area, obey all traffic and safety directives, and cooperate with emergency personnel throughout the operation.

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LASEMA assured the public that the decision was taken in the interest of protecting lives and property and pledged to provide further updates as the operation progresses.