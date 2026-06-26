The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2026 Batch 'B' Stream I Orientation Course for prospective corps members deployed to Niger State will commence on Tuesday, July 7....

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course for prospective corps members deployed to Niger State will commence on Tuesday, July 7.

The scheme also disclosed that the orientation exercise would be held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja, following the ongoing renovation of the Paiko Orientation Camp by the Niger State Government.

According to a statement by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on Friday , June 26, registration for the orientation course will begin on July 7 and end at midnight on Thursday, July 9.

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The statement said, “The Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved Tuesday, 7th July, 2026, as the commencement date for the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Orientation Course for Corps Members deployed to Niger State.”

It added that “as a result of the ongoing renovation of the Orientation Camp in Paiko, by the Niger State Government, the Orientation Course for Corps Members deployed to Niger would now hold at the NYSC FCT Permanent Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.”

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The NYSC said the swearing-in ceremony for the 21-day orientation exercise would take place on Thursday, July 9, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for Monday, July 27.

The scheme also advised prospective corps members travelling to the orientation camp to avoid night journeys.

“NYSC Management enjoins the Corps Members to avoid night travels and wishes all Course participants safe trips to the Orientation Camp,” the statement said.