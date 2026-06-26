Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday hosted the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at his temporary residence in Kano State....

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday hosted the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at his temporary residence in Kano State.

Kwankwaso visited the former president alongside the NDC governorship candidate in Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

The visit was confirmed in a statement by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, who described the meeting as cordial but did not disclose the issues discussed during the closed-door engagement.

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Although the purpose of the visit was not made public, the meeting has attracted political attention amid growing speculation over possible alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Hassan wrote on X: “His Excellency, Sen. @KwankwasoRM, PhD, FNSE, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, last night paid a courtesy visit to elder statesman and former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, at his temporary residence in Kano.

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“Former President Obasanjo is currently in Kano on an official assignment, and the visit provided an opportunity for warm exchanges and constructive discussions. Sen. Kwankwaso was accompanied by His Excellency Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the NDC Governorship Candidate for Kano State.”

Obasanjo and Kwankwaso share a longstanding political relationship dating back to the former senator’s appointment as Minister of Defence during Obasanjo’s second term in office between 2003 and 2007.