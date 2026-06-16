Former Deputy Governor of Kano State and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate for the 2027 elections, Aminu Gwarzo, has named Mustapha Kwankwaso as his running mate. The announcement was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habibu Saleh, on Monday, stating that Gwarzo…...

Former Deputy Governor of Kano State and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate for the 2027 elections, Aminu Gwarzo, has named Mustapha Kwankwaso as his running mate.

The announcement was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habibu Saleh, on Monday, stating that Gwarzo presented Mustapha Kwankwaso to party stakeholders as the NDC deputy governorship candidate for Kano State.

Mustapha Kwankwaso, a former Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, is the son of former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The development is expected to add momentum to the NDC’s campaign ahead of the 2027 governorship election, with political observers anticipating a keenly contested race shaped by alliances, political influence, and voter loyalty.