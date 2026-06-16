The Lagos State Police Command has announced the death of one of its senior management officers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khan Salihu. Until his demise, DCP Salihu served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration at the Lagos State Police Command. In a statement…...

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the death of one of its senior management officers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khan Salihu.

Until his demise, DCP Salihu served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration at the Lagos State Police Command.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the late officer was described as a dedicated, disciplined, and committed senior police officer who served the Nigeria Police Force with exceptional professionalism, loyalty, and integrity.

The Command noted that DCP Salihu distinguished himself through diligence, exemplary leadership, and an unwavering commitment to duty throughout his years of service.

Reacting to the loss, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, expressed deep sadness over the passing of the senior officer and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

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The Police Commissioner stated that DCP Salihu’s legacy of selfless service, professionalism, and dedication to the Force would continue to inspire officers and men of the Lagos State Police Command.

The Command prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for his family and associates as they mourn the loss of the respected officer.