The Jigawa State Government has declared Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a work-free day in commemoration of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH. This was contained in a statement by the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad K. Dagaceri, on Monday, June 15. The government said the public holiday is…...

The Jigawa State Government has declared Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a work-free day in commemoration of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH.

This was contained in a statement by the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad K. Dagaceri, on Monday, June 15.

The government said the public holiday is to enable workers and residents across the state to participate in activities marking the beginning of the Islamic calendar year.

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The Head of Civil Service urged citizens to use the occasion to pray for continued peace, stability, and prosperity in Jigawa State, while also reflecting on the teachings of Islam and the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

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He also advised residents to uphold peace and remain law-abiding during and after the celebrations.

Quoting the statement, Dagaceri said: “It is paramount for all citizens to remain law-abiding and refrain from any actions that could disrupt the peace and harmony in Jigawa State”.

The government further encouraged the faithful to observe the New Year in line with Islamic values and principles, promoting unity and moral conduct across communities.