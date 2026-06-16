By David Bolarinwa Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs under the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme, a major federal government initiative designed to enhance food security and increase agricultural productivity across the country. The programme, launched on Tuesday at the FCT Exhibition Pavilion…...

By David Bolarinwa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs under the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme, a major federal government initiative designed to enhance food security and increase agricultural productivity across the country.

The programme, launched on Tuesday at the FCT Exhibition Pavilion and implemented by the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), is expected to provide support to 50,000 smallholder farmers through a 75 per cent subsidy on fertiliser. The intervention targets farmers cultivating key staple crops, including maize, rice, cassava and soybeans.

At the heart of the initiative is the distribution of subsidised NPK fertiliser that is locally produced, fully traceable and clearly labelled “Not For Sale” to curb diversion and ensure it reaches intended beneficiaries.

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Under the scheme, each geopolitical zone will have 20,160 smallholder farmers benefiting from the programme, with a total of 80,640 bags of fertiliser to be distributed nationwide at four bags per farmer.

Speaking at the launch, Vice President Shettima, represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the programme underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the timely delivery of quality agricultural inputs to farmers.

He noted that the rollout, coordinated by the NADF, prioritises collaboration with state governments and aligns with broader efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains and improve food production across the country.

The initiative is also being supported by indigenous fertiliser manufacturers, agro-processors and agricultural marketers, reflecting a coordinated approach to driving sustainable growth in the sector.