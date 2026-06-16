The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise. The board in a statement by its Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday, June 16, announced that candidates who participated in the exercise can now access their results through its…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise.

The board in a statement by its Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday, June 16, announced that candidates who participated in the exercise can now access their results through its approved result-checking platforms.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the recently conducted 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mop-Up Exercise.”

According to the Board, the release of the mop-up results marks the completion of key post-examination processes, paving the way for the next phase of admissions.

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Following the conclusion of the exercise, JAMB said it will commence the ranking of candidates ahead of the admission process into tertiary institutions across the country.

It also noted that printing of results for admission purposes is expected to begin before the weekend.

“The Board appreciates the patience, understanding, and cooperation of all candidates and stakeholders throughout the conduct of the 2026 UTME and the subsequent mop-up exercise,” the statement read.