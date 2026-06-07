The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates scheduled to participate in the 2026 Mop-Up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their examination notification slips ahead of the exercise scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026....

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates scheduled to participate in the 2026 Mop-Up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their examination notification slips ahead of the exercise scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026.

In a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, candidates were advised to visit the Board’s website and click on the “Print 2026 Mop-Up UTME Slip” link to access their examination details.

According to the Board, the notification slip contains essential information, including candidates’ examination centres, dates, examination times, and other important instructions required for a smooth conduct of the examination.

JAMB explained that the Mop-Up examination is specifically for candidates who were unable to participate in the earlier UTME due to technical issues, as well as those whose biometric verification could not be successfully completed during the main examination exercise.

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The Board urged all eligible candidates to print their slips early and familiarise themselves with their examination centres to avoid any last-minute challenges.

JAMB further stressed that the Mop-Up examination represents the final opportunity for affected candidates to sit for the 2026 UTME, noting that no additional examination will be conducted after the exercise.

The Board therefore encouraged all eligible candidates to take advantage of the opportunity and make adequate preparations for the examination.