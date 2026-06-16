By David Bolarinwa President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for the successful operation that led to the killing of notorious bandit leader Kachalla Bastuji in Kogi State. The President described the operation as a major victory in the fight against criminality and…...

By David Bolarinwa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for the successful operation that led to the killing of notorious bandit leader Kachalla Bastuji in Kogi State.

The President described the operation as a major victory in the fight against criminality and insecurity, noting that it dealt a significant blow to armed groups responsible for terrorising communities in Kogi and neighbouring states.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu praised the courage, professionalism and coordination displayed by the security operatives involved in the mission.

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“I congratulate our gallant troops on this decisive milestone. Nigeria will not surrender any part of its territory to criminals. Those who choose the path of violence against innocent citizens will find no hiding place. This success reflects the renewed determination of our security forces to secure every inch of our land,” President Tinubu said.

The President also commended the troops for another successful operation that led to the rescue of the widow of the late former Chief of Defence Information, General Rabe Abubakar (rtd). He said the rescue demonstrates a high standard of professionalism and the needed determination to confront forces of evil.

“The safe return of Hajiya Amina Rabe Abubakar is a source of relief to her family and to all Nigerians. I commend the intelligence coordination and bravery of the officers and men who executed the rescue operation. We owe a debt of gratitude to our troops who risk their lives daily to keep us safe,” the President added.

President Tinubu reassured Nigerians that the government will continue to provide the Armed Forces with the resources, training and support needed to end banditry, kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes. He urged citizens to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely information and necessary support.