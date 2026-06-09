The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to using Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key tool for job creation, industrial growth and economic development, disclosing that more than 150,000 Nigerians are currently undergoing skills training across the country. The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa,…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to using Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key tool for job creation, industrial growth and economic development, disclosing that more than 150,000 Nigerians are currently undergoing skills training across the country.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, made the disclosure at the National TVET Conference 2026 held in Lagos, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Federal Ministry of education, Ikharo Attah, on Monday, June 8.

Alausa said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was repositioning the education sector to produce skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing economy.

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He noted that with nearly five million young Nigerians entering the labour market annually, investment in practical and industry-relevant skills had become critical to reducing unemployment and boosting productivity.

According to him, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), is strengthening the National Skills Qualification Framework, improving quality assurance mechanisms and expanding competency-based training nationwide.

The minister disclosed that over 150,000 trainees are currently enrolled in skills development programmes across more than 1,600 accredited centres nationwide, supported by trained instructors and quality assurance personnel.

He added that the next phase of implementation would focus on improving training quality, strengthening partnerships with the private sector and expanding links between training institutions and employers.

Alausa said emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing would play a major role in future employment opportunities, stressing the need for sustained investment in technical and vocational education.

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The minister was also honoured with the TVET Champion of the Year Award at the conference in recognition of his role in advancing technical education reforms.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, described TVET as an important pathway to employment and economic growth.

Hamzat said there was a need to equip young Nigerians with practical, digital and entrepreneurial skills to prepare them for opportunities in technology-driven and environmentally sustainable sectors.

He highlighted Lagos State’s investments in technical colleges, industry partnerships and hands-on training programmes, while calling for stronger collaboration among government agencies, businesses and development partners.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan, reiterated the government’s commitment to making TVET a major driver of employment, inclusion and green growth.

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He said ongoing reforms were aimed at strengthening technical colleges, expanding competency-based training and improving collaboration with industry stakeholders to ensure training aligns with labour market needs.

Several international development partners also pledged continued support for Nigeria’s TVET reforms.

Among them were representatives of the governments of Germany and Switzerland, as well as officials from development organisations including GIZ, UNESCO, UNICEF, the European Union and the SKYE II Programme.

The three-day conference, themed “Harnessing TVET as a Pathway to Employment: Building a System for Employability, Inclusion and Green Growth in Nigeria,” brought together policymakers, industry leaders and development partners to discuss strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s skills development ecosystem and improving employment opportunities for young people.