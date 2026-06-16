Activist Aisha Yesufu has condemned the court-ordered deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and several other political parties, describing it as an attack on Nigeria’s democracy. In a post shared on her X handle, Yesufu said the ruling amounts to an attempt to weaken opposition voices and push the…...

Activist Aisha Yesufu has condemned the court-ordered deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and several other political parties, describing it as an attack on Nigeria’s democracy.

In a post shared on her X handle, Yesufu said the ruling amounts to an attempt to weaken opposition voices and push the country towards a one-party system through judicial means.

She listed the affected parties as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party and Zenith Labour Party.

“This latest assault on our democracy must not be allowed to stand. The court-ordered deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition parties is nothing short of a brazen attempt to strangle Opposition and hand Nigeria over to a one-party state by judicial fiat,” she wrote.

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Yesufu referenced her involvement in past democratic campaigns, including the #BringBackOurGirls movement, saying her lifelong advocacy for democracy informed her position.

“I have fought for democracy my entire adult life. I stood on the streets for #BringBackOurGirls, I have spoken truth to power under different administrations, and I entered partisan politics because I believe in a Nigeria where citizens have real choices and not a predetermined outcome,” she said.

She criticised the legal basis of the judgment, arguing that Section 225A of the Constitution was not intended to be used to eliminate political opposition.

“Section 225A of the Constitution was never intended to be a weapon for eliminating opposition voices. The judiciary is once again showing that it is willing tool for perpetuating injustice instead of enforcing justice,” she added.

The activist also directed criticism at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and those behind the court decision, insisting that Nigerians would not accept what she described as the erosion of democratic freedoms.

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“To INEC and the forces behind this judgment, Nigerians have endured too much economic hardship, insecurity, and broken promises to now accept the death of democracy. This democracy we now enjoy was made possible by the sacrifices of a lot of Nigerians, some of whom paid the ultimate price,” she stated.

Yesufu urged Nigerians to speak out against the ruling, stressing that the issue goes beyond any single political party.

“To my fellow citizens, this is not a time to be silent. This is not about ADC or any single party. This is about whether Nigeria will remain a democracy or slide into authoritarian rule where only one voice is permitted,” she said.

She called for public pressure on INEC and the judiciary, insisting that democracy must be actively defended by citizens.

“Democracy is not a gift from those in power; it is a right we must defend every single day. I stand with every Nigerian who believes in choice, in competition of ideas, and in a future where no one can simply deregister the opposition out of existence,” she added.

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TVC News Online had yesterday reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the deregistration of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four others over failure to meet the constitutional requirements for political parties in the country.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the affected parties having failed to secure 25 per cent of the votes in the last general elections in compliance with the provisions of the law.