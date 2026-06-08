The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has attributed the delay in the conduct of Mathematics and Agricultural Science papers in some centres during the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates to a combination of logistical setbacks, security challenges and a fatal accident involving its…...

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has attributed the delay in the conduct of Mathematics and Agricultural Science papers in some centres during the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates to a combination of logistical setbacks, security challenges and a fatal accident involving its personnel.

In a statement by the Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola F. Adesina, on Monday, June 8, WAEC said it received reports of delayed examination conduct in some locations and immediately commenced preliminary investigations to determine the causes and prevent a recurrence.

The examination body explained that one of the major factors responsible for the disruption was a tragic motor accident on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, which claimed the lives of three of its staff members who were transporting sensitive examination materials across states.

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It described the incident as devastating, noting that the loss of personnel, combined with prevailing security concerns in some parts of the country, significantly affected its distribution schedule and led to delayed start times in affected centres.

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While mourning the deceased staff, WAEC said its personnel worked “round the clock” to deploy emergency contingency measures to ensure that the examination still took place in the impacted areas.

The council also cited challenges relating to the finalisation of the mode of examination conduct and late registration of candidates, which it said affected the timely preparation and distribution of examination materials.

According to WAEC, security-related disruptions, including protests in some areas over the abduction of school children, also hindered the smooth movement of examination materials despite efforts by the council and security agencies.

“The delay was caused by a combination of logistical and operational challenges,” the council said.

WAEC, however, assured candidates, parents and stakeholders that measures have been put in place to ensure that the remainder of the examination proceeds without further disruption, noting that improved coordination had already been observed in subsequent papers conducted on Friday, June 5, 2026.

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The council commended the support of the Federal and State Ministries of Education, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, describing them as key partners in the successful delivery of its mandate.

It reiterated its commitment to maintaining the credibility, integrity and standard of its examinations, despite the operational challenges encountered.