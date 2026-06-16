By David Bolarinwa Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has reiterated the Ondo State Government’s commitment to supporting the reactivation of an oil field that has remained dormant since 1998, as part of efforts to boost crude oil production and drive economic growth in the state. The governor gave the assurance during a…...

By David Bolarinwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has reiterated the Ondo State Government’s commitment to supporting the reactivation of an oil field that has remained dormant since 1998, as part of efforts to boost crude oil production and drive economic growth in the state.

The governor gave the assurance during a meeting with executives of Sahara Energy Group in Akure on Tuesday, June 16 where discussions centred on plans to bring the inactive asset back into operation.

Aiyedatiwa said reviving the oil field would enhance Ondo State’s contribution to Nigeria’s crude oil production target of two million barrels per day and strengthen the state’s standing among oil-producing states in the country.

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He stressed the need to address infrastructure deficiencies, curb operational leakages, modernise obsolete equipment and deploy digital technologies to improve efficiency, transparency and productivity in the sector.

The governor also assured investors of a peaceful and business-friendly environment, noting that the state government is implementing dredging projects and other infrastructure interventions aimed at improving access to oil-producing communities and production sites.

Speaking during the meeting, Sahara Energy Group executive Kola Adesina described the oil field as a stranded asset with significant untapped potential. He disclosed that the company is currently carrying out technical assessments and integrity tests to determine the requirements for its full reactivation.

According to him, the exercise will provide the necessary data for investment decisions and help chart a clear path towards restoring production at the facility.

Both parties agreed that increased investment, technological innovation and stronger collaboration between government and industry operators are crucial to unlocking the asset’s value, boosting national oil output and delivering tangible benefits to host communities.