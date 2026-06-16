Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has donated two coaster buses to the women wing of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state. The donation, made at the Government House in Makurdi, is aimed at supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by easing transportation…...

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has donated two coaster buses to the women wing of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The donation, made at the Government House in Makurdi, is aimed at supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by easing transportation challenges.

Representing the Governor, APC State Chairman Benjamin Omale said the gesture demonstrates the administration’s commitment to empowering women and strengthening party structures.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, APC State Women Leader, Helen Agaigbe thanked Governor Alia for the donation and assured that the buses would be put to good use.

The beneficiaries described the gesture as timely, noting that it would improve mobility and participation in party and community activities across the state.