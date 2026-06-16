The announcement of the birth of a baby boy to Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, Anjy Luminee, has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with celebrities, influencers, and users weighing in. While many congratulated the couple, the development also reopened public conversations around the actor’s past legal issues,…...

The announcement of the birth of a baby boy to Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, Anjy Luminee, has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with celebrities, influencers, and users weighing in.

While many congratulated the couple, the development also reopened public conversations around the actor’s past legal issues, leading to heated exchanges online.

Controversial social media personality Bobrisky was among those who reacted to the announcement, but his congratulatory message drew criticism from users.

His comment section was quickly flooded with reactions, including an Instagram user, @Jigioluwa, who wrote: “mummy of Lagos you no talk true for this one o”

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Another user, @Neeyahfab, added: “she go gossip am for back”

@mercyemeks threatened to unfollow him, writing: “Omo make I go unfollow you o toor and I liked you e go be”.

Actress Moyo Lawal also faced backlash after congratulating the couple. Some users criticised her comment. However, another user, @goldenlizzy.me, defended her, saying: “She only said congratulations, cursing Moyo like this is so unfair na, Habah.”

Reality TV star Angel Smith also stirred debate, questioning Luminee’s decision to remain in the marriage despite Baba Ijesha’s conviction.

“How can you, as a woman, have a baby with this person knowing his crime?” she wrote.

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Social media commentator Daniel Regha added his opinion, suggesting that Luminee should have ended the marriage following the actor’s sentencing.

“The right thing was to file for a divorce after his sentencing; This is so unsettling, but best wishes to the baby,” he wrote.

Amid the criticism, several celebrities and supporters sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi wrote: “The sound of joy and congratulations. Aya wa, a ku ajaiye. Thank you.”

Another actor, Olayinka Solomon, simply wrote, “Congratulations.”

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Social media influencer @Seyizyshotv also joined in, writing: “Wow Ijesha mi 😮 congratulations will go round o! ❤️❤️ May God keep the baby.”

The announcement has since sparked wider debate across X, Instagram, and Facebook, with users divided between congratulating the couple and condemning the criticism directed at them.

TVC News Online had in November last year reported that Baba Ijesha has been released from prison following a Court of Appeal judgment overturning his earlier conviction of sexually assaulting a minor.

In 2021, controversy trailed the actor over a sexual allegation involving a minor. In July 2022, the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja sentenced him to 16 years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on multiple counts relating to the assault of a 14-year-old girl.