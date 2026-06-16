The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has revoked the bail granted to the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore. Sowore’s bail was revoked by Justice Muhammad Umar for failing to appear in court for his trial. At the resumed sitting, the prosecuting counsel, Kehinde Akinlolu,…...

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has revoked the bail granted to the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore’s bail was revoked by Justice Muhammad Umar for failing to appear in court for his trial.

At the resumed sitting, the prosecuting counsel, Kehinde Akinlolu, told the court that Sowore is absent from court, despite being aware of the day’s proceedings.

Akinlolu had prayed the court for the revocation of Sowore’s bail for his failure to appear in court and his alleged continuous move to delay his trial.

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Justice Umar had acknowledged that although Sowore had sent a letter seeking an adjournment by the court, he did not state any reason for such adjournment in the letter.

The matter was adjourned until 22nd June for hearing.

Meanwhile, Sowore has reacted to the revocation of his bail in a post via his X handle on Tuesday.

According to the presidential candidate, today’s agenda in court was to consider his application seeking the judge’s recusal, but instead the judge revoked his bail.

Sowore stated that he would confront the development with determination and resilience.

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He wrote on X: “The agenda for today was to consider my application seeking the judge’s recusal, but instead, he opted to revoke my bail in a bid to assert forceful control over the trial. I will confront these developments with determination and resilience. This was all planned, but it shall not prevail. The struggle continues!”