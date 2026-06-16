The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has confirmed suspected bandits attack on its premises in the early hours of Tuesday. The institute, however, assured that the situation has been brought under control and poses no ongoing threat to participants, staff, residents, or facilities. In a statement…...

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has confirmed suspected bandits attack on its premises in the early hours of Tuesday.

The institute, however, assured that the situation has been brought under control and poses no ongoing threat to participants, staff, residents, or facilities.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Department, Dr. Osime Samuel, NIPSS said normal academic and administrative activities are continuing as scheduled.

According to the statement, security personnel and relevant security agencies responded swiftly to contain the situation.

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“The situation was promptly brought under control through the swift response of security personnel and relevant security agencies.

“There is currently no threat to the safety of participants, staff, residents or facilities of the Institute, and normal activities are continuing as scheduled,” the statement read.

NIPSS said security agencies have commenced investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and cautioned against speculation.

“Security agencies have commenced investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. As investigations are ongoing, it would be premature to speculate on the nature, scope or outcome of the event.

“The Institute is therefore unable to confirm details currently circulating on social media and other unofficial platforms,” it stated.

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The institute added that it is working closely with the appropriate authorities and would provide verified information as soon as it becomes available.

“NIPSS is working closely with the appropriate authorities and will provide verified information as soon as it becomes available.

“We urge members of the public and the media to rely on official communications from the Institute and relevant security agencies,” the statement added.

The management also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of members of the Institute community and commended the professionalism of security personnel involved in the response.

“Further updates, according to the statement, would be communicated in due course,” the statement added.