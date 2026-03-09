The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the appointment of DCP Anthony Okon Placid as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) to replace ACP Benjamin Hundeyin. The appointment of DCP Placid comes amid a massive shake-up within the Nigeria Police Force, following...

The appointment of DCP Placid comes amid a massive shake-up within the Nigeria Police Force, following President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointment of Tunji Disu as the new IGP.

In a Sunday statement signed by the outgoing FPRO, ACP Hundeyin, IGP Disu also approved the appointment of CSP Ali Giwa as the first Police Force New Media Officer.

DCP Placid, psc (+), mni, is a seasoned officer of the Nigeria Police Force with extensive experience in administration, operations, intelligence, training, and international peacekeeping.

Born on 2 December 1970 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, DCP Placid hails from Mbiokporo Nsit, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (M.A.L.D) from the University of Jos and studied Law at the National Open University of Nigeria forstudied Bachelor of Laws (LL.B).

He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996, and was commissioned in August 1998.

He has attended several professional and international courses, including United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), with certifications as an expert in Police Studies, Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights, and Civilian Protection. UNITAR Senior Leadership and Peacebuilding course in Kenya.

The statement disclosed that DCP Placid has served in various strategic capacities within and outside the country, including Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa State; PPRO, Police Staff College, Jos; Chief of Training, African Union Mission in Sudan; Head of Training and Development, United Nations Mission in Darfur; Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing Calabar, Bakassi, Uruan, and Gembu; Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Robbery Unit, Kaduna State; African Union Election Security Adviser; Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Akwa Ibom and Kogi States; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Department, Abia State; and Deputy in charge of Administration and Finance, Zone 3 Headquarters, Yola.

DCP Anthony Placid is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Commonwealth Human Rights Trainer and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Trainer on International Humanitarian Law. He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (mni) on 13 December 2025, before his redeployment to Cross River State.

“He is happily married with children. His hobbies include listening to good music, playing football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, and engaging with people,” the statement concluded.

DCP Placid can be reached on 07031179186.